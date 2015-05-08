Futures rises as Fed downplays economic weakness
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
PARIS The reform of Greece's economy is not going fast or far enough, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.
Moscovici said on France's Europe 1 radio that progress needed to be made at the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.
"Progress would be that the Greek government decides to adopt a series of reforms that make the Greek economy stronger," he said.
"So far, things have not gone fast enough and not far enough. Everybody is beginning to understand this now, that there is no alternative, that we need to move quickly," Moscovici added.
He said that Greece's place was in the euro zone. "Greece needs it, Greeks want it, and we need it too," he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, touching their lowest since March at just above $50 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories fell by less than expected.