ChemChina clinches $43 billion takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
BRUSSELS Greek officials said they were still negotiating with euro zone finance ministers on Monday after Greece rejected a draft proposal under which it would agree to extend its current bailout by six months and "successfully conclude" it.
One Greek official said that draft had been presented by Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister. The new Greek government has said it will not accept any continuation of the existing bailout package.
HONG KONG Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.