Fed's Yellen: Challenges for women in workplace must be tackled
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that barriers and challenges for women in the workplace, if not addressed, will hamper U.S. economic growth.
AMSTERDAM Dutch lawmakers have been recalled from their summer break to vote on the latest emergency funding package for Greece, parliament said on Sunday.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their stiff conditions
Assuming approval by Euro zone parliaments, 13 billion euros should be in Athens on Thursday to pay pressing bills and a further 10 billion will be set aside at the European Stability Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks' capital.
The debate in the 150-seat Dutch lower house will begin on Wednesday at noon, a statement from parliament said.
Like Germany, the Netherlands has taken a tough line on lending to Greece. The center-right government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte will face strong opposition to additional loans in Wednesday's debate.
NEW YORK One of the Federal Reserve's experts on navigating a world of low inflation and economic growth said on Friday the U.S. central bank should seriously consider ditching its old policy framework for a new approach to hitting its price-level goal.