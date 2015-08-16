Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

AMSTERDAM Dutch lawmakers have been recalled from their summer break to vote on the latest emergency funding package for Greece, parliament said on Sunday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their stiff conditions

Assuming approval by Euro zone parliaments, 13 billion euros should be in Athens on Thursday to pay pressing bills and a further 10 billion will be set aside at the European Stability Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks' capital.

The debate in the 150-seat Dutch lower house will begin on Wednesday at noon, a statement from parliament said.

Like Germany, the Netherlands has taken a tough line on lending to Greece. The center-right government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte will face strong opposition to additional loans in Wednesday's debate.

