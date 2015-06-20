VIENNA The costs of a Greek exit from the euro zone would be significantly less today than it would have been two years ago, European Central Bank governing council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Der Kurier in comments published on Saturday.

"Two years ago there still was an acute danger that a collapse of Greece would have negative consequences on other southern countries. Today this is different," Nowotny said when asked about the costs of a so-called Grexit.

"The yield on bonds from Italy, Spain and Portugal has barely risen, not least because of the monetary policy of the ECB. The markets see Greece as a special case. The costs of a Grexit for Europe would be significantly less today than two years ago."

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)