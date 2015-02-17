Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
PARIS A solution to Greece's debt problems probably lies in a rescheduling of repayments or lower interest rates, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.
"I think that a solution will be -- we have time for that -- to take action on the spread of payments as was already done," Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said in a testimony to the lower house of French parliament.
"We can also take action on the interest rate which was reduced to 1.5 percent... We can imagine an indirect reduction in the value of the debt through these parameters," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.