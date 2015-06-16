Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stands at his office before a meeting with leader of the centre-left To Potami party Stavros Theodorakis (not pictured) in Maximos Mansion in Athens June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS The leader of Greece's centrist To Potami party called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to reach a deal with the country's creditors and said his party was ready to back in parliament any agreement which kept Greece in the euro zone.

Stavros Theodorakis said Tsipras told him there were still "two or three" steps Athens could take to break an impasse in talks with its lenders, provided the lenders also backed down as well.

"I called on the prime minister to consider that the Greek economy is desperately close to its limits," Theodorakis told reporters after meeting Tsipras. "Greek society is suffering from the constant postponement of a deal," he said.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)