An one Euro (L) and one Greek Drachma coins are displayed on an European flag in this picture illustration taken in Istanbul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

TRENTO, Italy The euro zone would be a "different animal" if Greece left the single currency, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday as the expiration of Greece's bailout program on June 30 comes closer.

"In case of a Grexit the euro would be a different animal," Padoan said at a conference in northern Italy, adding that Greece's departure would be "a reason to speed up integration in the euro area."

(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Isla Binnie)