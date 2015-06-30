BRUSSELS There is "no way" euro zone finance ministers will release funds for Greece to meet a crucial payment to the International Monetary Fund due by midnight to avoid a default, a euro zone official said on Tuesday.

Asked by Reuters whether ministers, due to hold an emergency conference call at 1700 GMT (1:00 a.m. EDT) on Greece's request for an extension to its international bailout might agree to release enough money to make the IMF payment, the official responded: "No way."

Another person with knowledge of the matter also said there was no question of an immediate release of funds.

