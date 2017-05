ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will seek a confidence vote after August 20 when a debt repayment to the European Central Bank falls due, a government official said on Friday after his coalition won approval for a new bailout accord.

Tsipras easily managed to cross the 151-vote threshold in the 300-seat chamber to pass the bill, thanks to support from the opposition.

