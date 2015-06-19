Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Greece's debt crisis is a problem for all of Europe and the European Union faces a choice between showing solidarity with Greece or sticking to austerity policies that lead nowhere, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.
Tsipras has remained upbeat about securing a cash-for-reforms deal from Greece's international creditors as the country edges toward default and a possible exit from the euro zone.
"The European Union, which we are part of, should find its way back to its statutory principles: solidarity, democracy, social justice," Tsipras said in St. Petersburg on a two-day visit to Russia. "By sticking to policies of austerity, and policies which harm social cohesion, which aggravate the recession, this is impossible".
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Deepa Babington)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.