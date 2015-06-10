Wall St. weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of weak corporate earnings, while investors turned cautious after President Donald Trump fired his FBI chief.
ATHENS More than half of Greeks are dissatisfied with their government's performance in negotiating with the country's international lenders, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.
The Marc poll, which was carried out June 7-10 for Alpha television, showed that 53.4 percent were not satisfied with the negotiating stance of the leftist government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, against 45.5 percent who were satisfied.
In a previous Marc poll in April, 50.5 percent approved of the government's negotiating strategy against 48.2 percent who disapproved of it.
NEW YORK A gauge of U.S. mortgage demand to buy a home climbed to its strongest level over 1-1/2 years last week even as most mortgage rates edged higher, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.