ATHENS An opinion poll on Greece's bailout referendum published on Friday pointed to a slight lead for the Yes vote, on 44.8 percent, against 43.4 percent for the No vote that the leftwing government backs.

The poll on Sunday's vote, conducted by the ALCO polling institute and published in the Ethnos newspaper, showed 11.8 percent undecided.

Behind the headline numbers, the survey showed a trend towards the Yes vote, Ethnos said.

It also showed 74 percent wanted to remain in the euro zone against 15 percent who wanted a "national currency" and 11 percent undecided.

The survey of 1,000 people conducted between June 30-July 1 has a margin of error of 3.1 percent, meaning the two sides are effectively neck-and-neck heading into Sunday's vote.

It showed that younger voters and residents of the greater Athens region, who account for about half of the Greek population, were more likely to vote No. The 35-65 year-old age group and those outside the big cities were more likely to vote Yes.

The survey showed voters divided equally between the 43 percent who believed the referendum was effectively about Greece's continued membership of the euro and the same percentage who believed it was only about whether to accept bailout conditions.

However it showed 61 percent believed that a No vote would increase the risk of Greece being forced out of the euro.

It also showed a split of 46 percent who thought the decision to hold the referendum was wrong and 44 percent who thought it was correct.

