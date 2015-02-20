LISBON Portugal considers it unacceptable for Europe to keep providing Greece with funding if Athens does not assume any obligations, Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said, adding that Greece is unlikely to avoid a third assistance package.

"Greece asked for an extension of loans - it wants the money but does not want to commit itself to the set of obligations under which this money is given, which is not acceptable," Passos Coelho told parliament during a regular debate.

"Today it is quite clear that Greece will hardly avoid a third assistance package" given its aggravating financial situation, he added.

Passos Coelho said it was important for Europe to negotiate a solution for Greece "to build a new assistance framework, but this has to be done within the rules of the existing program" and that Portugal's government hopes that Athens will regain its financial autonomy by completing its bailout program like Portugal and Ireland did.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)