Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ATHENS Greece has submitted alternative proposals to European creditors in a bid to reach agreement on fiscal targets and debt relief, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.
"The Greek side will continue exchanging views with the lenders on a political level, awaiting their official response with interest," the official said in a statement.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.