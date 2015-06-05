Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone talks at 5.00 a.m. ET to discuss cooperation in business and energy sectors, a Greek government official said on Friday.

The talks come hours before Tsipras addresses parliament on the state of negotiations with lenders for aid amid a fierce backlash from his party over a proposal offered by the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund.

Russia has been speculated as a potential source of funding for Greece if it fails to reach a deal with EU and IMF lenders. Athens has denied plans to turn to Moscow for help.

