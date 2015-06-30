VALLETTA Greece has said it would be willing to suspend Sunday's planned referendum on the latest cash for reforms offer from its creditors if talks were resumed and an agreement reached, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday.

"They are ready to suspend their referendum or ask the people to vote 'yes' instead of 'no' if a package is put on the table with which they could agree," Muscat told the Maltese parliament.

Muscat added that the latest offer by Greece could be either a breakthrough or just a tactic to gain more time.

