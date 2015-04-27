U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his government was hoping for an initial agreement on a package of reforms this week or next week.
Tsipras said privatizations would be among the concessions that the government would offer in exchange for a deal. Two major asset sales - Piraeus port and the lease of 14 regional airports - would be part of the concessions offered.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
SAN FRANCISCO Earlier this year, engineers at Wal-Mart Stores Inc who track rivals' prices online got a rude surprise: the technology they were using to check Amazon.com several million times a day suddenly stopped working.