ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his government was hoping for an initial agreement on a package of reforms this week or next week.

Tsipras said privatizations would be among the concessions that the government would offer in exchange for a deal. Two major asset sales - Piraeus port and the lease of 14 regional airports - would be part of the concessions offered.

