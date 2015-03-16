Wall St. edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday after a robust April jobs report reaffirmed the strength of the labor market, but a drop in IBM weighed on the blue-chip Dow index.
PARIS Greece and its euro zone partners should be able to come to a deal on the country's funding needs because everyone wants it to stay in the currency area, the head of the monetary union's bailout fund said in an interview with Le Monde published on Monday.
Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told the French daily newspaper: "All governments want Greece to remain in the euro zone, and we are aware that Greek opinion polls show that a majority of the population do too.
"That's a good basis and should make a deal possible."
(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by John Stonestreet)
U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday after a robust April jobs report reaffirmed the strength of the labor market, but a drop in IBM weighed on the blue-chip Dow index.
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.