Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ATHENS Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday amid speculation that Athens might seek financing help outside the euro zone if negotiations with its European partners fail.
Greece's foreign ministry said Kotzias had been invited to Moscow by Lavrov.
Athens is trying to reach a deal with its euro zone partners on transitional funding until June before a new debt agreement can be agreed.
On Tuesday Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Nikos Chountis, who holds the European Affairs portfolio, told Greek radio that Russia and China had offered economic support, though Athens had not requested it.
The head of the nationalist junior partner party in Greece's coalition government, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, has said that if Athens fails to clinch a deal with Europe it could look elsewhere for help, mentioning Russia, China and the United States.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.