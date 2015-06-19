Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrive for a meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2015 (SPIEF 2015) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

ST PETERSBURG, Russia The Kremlin said there was no discussion of financial aid for Athens at a meeting on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Asked whether financial assistance had been discussed at the meeting on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, no, no."

