Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia The Kremlin said there was no discussion of financial aid for Athens at a meeting on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Asked whether financial assistance had been discussed at the meeting on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, no, no."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.