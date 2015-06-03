PARIS Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said an exit of Greece from the euro zone could still not be excluded and that bridging the gap between Athens and its creditors remained difficult.

"You can never say it ("Grexit") is not an option, but it is not the aim. The aim is to come to a common understanding," he told Reuters on the margins of a conference at the OECD think tank in Paris on Wednesday.

"I do believe they are working very hard to get somewhere, but at the same time they (the Greeks) have made so many promises in the elections and afterwards in parliament ... that it's difficult to bridge the gap," he added.

Rutte also reaffirmed the current line of the euro zone group of countries that Athens must live up to agreements made by past Greek governments even if there can be some adaptations.

(Reporting by Axel Threlfall and Ingrid Melander; writing by Mark John; editing by John Irish)