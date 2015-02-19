A Greek exit from the euro zone would be less financially risky for the remaining members than it would have been during the last scare in 2012, Standard & Poor's said in a report, citing a more robust euro zone rescue architecture.

Since 2012, policymakers have introduced the European Stability Mechanism, which can financially support euro zone sovereigns under market pressure following a "Grexit", the ratings agency said on Thursday.

Greece's links with financial markets have been sufficiently reduced to make a limited direct contagion less likely, Standard & Poor's credit analyst Moritz Kraemer said in the report.

The financial burden of an exit on the remaining 18 euro zone sovereigns would be moderate and absorbed over decades, Kraemer said.

