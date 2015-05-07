Wall Street pares gains as energy shares slip
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed gains after touching record highs for the second straight day on Tuesday as a rise in technology shares were offset by a fall in energy stocks.
BRUSSELS French Finance Michel Sapin said on Thursday that euro zone states would find a solution to the Greek debt crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency union.
Speaking to the finance committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, he said it was "legitimate" for the new Greek government to seek changes in line with the will of its voters but also that Greece "must respect its commitments" as a long-standing member of the European Union, euro zone and IMF.
He added: "We will find a solution because Greece belongs in the euro, belongs in Europe."
WASHINGTON - U.S. wholesale inventories increased in March amid flat sales, confounding the government's initial estimate of a modest dip.