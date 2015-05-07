French Finance Minister Michel Sapin makes remarks at a news conference after the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary Session, during the IMF and World Bank's 2015 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

BRUSSELS French Finance Michel Sapin said on Thursday that euro zone states would find a solution to the Greek debt crisis and that Greece should remain in the currency union.

Speaking to the finance committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, he said it was "legitimate" for the new Greek government to seek changes in line with the will of its voters but also that Greece "must respect its commitments" as a long-standing member of the European Union, euro zone and IMF.

He added: "We will find a solution because Greece belongs in the euro, belongs in Europe."

