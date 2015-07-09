French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

FRANKFURT Greece leaving the euro zone would damage the credibility of the currency block but so too would Greece staying while it continuously violated its financial obligations, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"You can’t say stay in the Eurosystem just because you love it," Sapin told a conference in Frankfurt. "We can’t have solidarity if you do not accept responsibility."

