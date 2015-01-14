U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reiterated on Wednesday that whoever wins the upcoming election in Greece will have to stick to a path of austerity.
"The election won't change the basic conditions," Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on N-24 television.
"Whichever government it is, whoever wins the election, must see that Greece - with a lot of solidarity from Europe - will continue on this path, a lot of progress has been made," he said.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.