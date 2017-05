German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis (L) arrive at an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that although the atmosphere in debt talks with Greece had improved, that had not been matched by similar progress on matters of substance.

He told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels: "On the issues, progress in the talks is not comparable to the improvement in the atmosphere."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)