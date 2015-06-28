BERLIN The expectations of investors of a possible Greek exit from the euro in the coming months, as measured in a snap poll on Sunday by Germany's Sentix research group, have not risen from the last poll taken a week earlier, Sentix said.

In a lightning poll taken on Sunday from among 600 individual and institutional investors, the index was unchanged at 50 percent compared to a survey of 1,020 published on June 22 and conducted from June 18 to June 20.

Greece's left-wing Syriza government had for months been negotiating a deal to release funding in time for its IMF payment. Then, in the early hours of Saturday, Prime Minster Alexis Tspiras asked for extra time to enable Greeks to vote in a referendum on the terms of the deal.

"The probability of a 'Grexit' has not risen in the view of investors after the referendum announcement," Sentix said in a statement. "For those who consider a 'Grexit' likely do not expect any last-second turn of events."

Greece said it may impose capital controls and keep its banks shut on Monday after creditors refused to extend the country's bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash, taking Athens' standoff with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to a dangerous new level.

The Sentix index did, however, rise from 41 percent at the end of May to 50 percent last week.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Ralph Boulton)