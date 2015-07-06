MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said it was important that talks between Greece and its international creditors took place and were concluded quickly.

"We must accelerate things, clearly set how negotiations must take place because we can't go on this way. We have negotiated, we will keep negotiating but we must now conclude the negotiations quickly," Rajoy said in a televised interview.

Rajoy also said the Greek crisis was negative for Spain although its impact was set to remain more limited than in the past as reforms passed by his government protected the country from spillovers.

