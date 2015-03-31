MADRID European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday he was confident a deal would be reached between Greece and its creditors by the end of April.

Asked whether the European Union was preparing a "plan B" in case no agreement was reached, Tusk said: "I think we can say that the situation is under control."

"At the moment we are in plan A, a plan that should succeed," he said, in comments translated from English by an interpreter on Spanish state television.

Conditions would be based on the Feb. 20 agreement between Greece and its lenders. "I'm sure we will reach an agreement towards the end of April," he said.

