Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
ATHENS Greece wants euro zone finance ministers to "acknowledge progress" it has made under its bailout when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.
He reiterated Athens wants a swift conclusion of its second bailout review, which has dragged on for months as Greece and its lenders remain at odds over labor reforms and fiscal targets. A quick conclusion of the review will allow Greece to participate in the European Central Bank's asset buying program in the first quarter of the year.
Speaking in Dublin earlier on Tuesday, the EU's top economic affairs official Pierre Moscovici said Thursday's Eurogroup meeting would not sign off on the review but they hope to do so as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.