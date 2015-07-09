Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
ATHENS Greece is confident it can clinch a deal with international creditors which can be approved by the country's parliament, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Thursday.
"I am certain the agreement will pass Syriza's parliamentary group, (and) the governing coalition," he told Greece's Antenna TV.
"The government is doing everything it can to reach an immediate deal and end this cycle of uncertainty."
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.