BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and leaders of the key EU institutions were drafting a joint statement on Greece's debt crisis at overnight talks in Brussels, EU and Greek diplomats said on Friday.

One EU diplomat said the statement would stress that all sides were committed to implementing a Feb. 20 agreement to extend Greece's international bailout.

Greece would seek to identify reforms it could carry out urgently to achieve a partial disbursement of funds still left from its 240 billion euro EU/IMF finance rescue, another EU official said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Paul Taylor)