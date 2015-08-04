ATHENS Not all Greek bank stocks fell on Tuesday -- the central bank's shares soared.

Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) is one of the rare central banks to be traded on a public bourse. Its shares were up 15.8 percent on Tuesday, a day after gaining 8.5 percent, albeit from an opening low not seen since the late 1990s.

The Greek commercial bank index .FTATBNK -- which excludes Bank of Greece -- fell close to 30 percent on both Monday and Tuesday as investors worried about recapitalization stemming from a flight of euros from deposits.

As a central bank, Bank of Greece has no recapitalization needs.

