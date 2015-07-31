Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
ATHENS Foreign investors will not face restrictions on operations when trade resumes at Greece's stock exchange on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, a stock exchange spokeswoman said.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG (EXCr.AT) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
The spokeswoman said volatility limits would remain unchanged at 30 percent and that all shares would be traded, including banking stocks.
LONDON Signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France's presidential election and buoyant business confidence helped European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.