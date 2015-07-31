Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
ATHENS The volatility limit at Greece's stock exchange will be reduced to 20 percent from the current 30 percent when the bourse reopens on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, the exchange said on Friday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG EXCr.AT has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
(Story corrects to say volatility limit will stay at 30 pct (not be cut to 20 pct)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper)
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
LONDON Signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France's presidential election and buoyant business confidence helped European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.