ATHENS The volatility limit at Greece's stock exchange will be reduced to 20 percent from the current 30 percent when the bourse reopens on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, the exchange said on Friday.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG EXCr.AT has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.

(Story corrects to say volatility limit will stay at 30 pct (not be cut to 20 pct)

