ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeared to rule out stepping down early or ceding power to a national unity government with opposition parties after being forced to abandon election promises and accept painful austerity measures.

In an interview with Greek state television on Tuesday, Tsipras said a prime minister had the duty to fight and tell difficult truths and take hard decisions.

He added: "The worst thing a captain could do while he is steering a ship during a storm, as difficult as it is, would be to abandon the helm."

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; writing by James Mackenzie)