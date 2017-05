ATHENS Opinion polls showing the 'No' camp with a small but clear lead in Sunday's referendum allow the Greek government to move ahead and seal a deal with international creditors, the parliamentary spokesman for the ruling Syriza party said on Sunday.

"I think this is guidance for the government...to move forward quickly to seek a deal and normalize the banking system," Nikos Filis told Greek television.

