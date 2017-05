BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers concluded their discussions on Greece on Monday and have said progress must be made now, an EU official said, adding that the ministers would not publish a joint statement on the issue.

"It's over," the official said of the Eurogroup discussions on Greece. Ministers said "we must move forward now," the official said.

A Greek official confirmed the discussion was over.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)