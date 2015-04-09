A Greek and an EU flag flutter outside the Foreign Ministry in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS Euro zone deputy finance ministers gave Athens a six working day deadline to come up with revised reform proposals to enable a deal to be reached at a Eurogroup meeting on April 24 to unlock bailout aid, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Thursday.

The two sides met in Brussels on Wednesday to bridge differences over a reform package that Greece's creditors have demanded before they release urgently needed bailout funds.

"A deadline of six working days was given to the Greek side to present proposals that can be acceptable by creditors," the paper said.

Athens has submitted a 26-page reform list but EU/IMF negotiators say it is too optimistic on revenue projections and omits the key issues of pensions and labor markets, which are the most sensitive for Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.

A euro zone official has said discussions will reach a critical point at the April 24 meeting of the euro zone's finance ministers in Riga.

On Thursday, Greece's minister of state Alekos Flabouraris expressed confidence that a deal would be reached by then.

"I believe it (that an agreement will be reached in Riga) 100 percent," he told Mega TV.

