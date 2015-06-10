Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St.
U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors weighed a batch of weak corporate earnings and a shock move by President Donald Trump to fire his FBI chief.
PARIS No meeting is scheduled so far on Wednesday between Greece's Alexis Tsipras, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a French source said.
The three were to have met on the fringes of a summit of EU and Latin American leaders in Brussels to clinch a political agreement on technical proposals submitted earlier by Greece.
However EU officials said earlier the meeting was in doubt as Greece's reform proposals to unlock new funding to ward off a debt default fell well short of expectations.
"No meeting is planned at this stage - we'll see what happens when we get there," the source said, referring to the leaders' expected arrival in Brussels later on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve should hike interest rates three more times this year and at the same time start shedding its bond holdings, a Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, mapping out a somewhat hawkish option for the U.S. central bank.