Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers plan to start their emergency Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss Greece's proposals, officials said.
Separately, the euro zone's summit of leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc's 28 leaders at 6 p.m., the European Union said.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Tom Koerkemeier, editing by Robin Emmott)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.