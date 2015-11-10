Asian shares retreat, but on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares were hobbled on Friday by a downbeat performance on Wall Street though they remained on track for weekly gains, while oil prices extended a rally on hopes for output cuts.
LONDON Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday that any agreement on Greek debt relief should include grace periods of 15-20 years that would encourage long-term investment.
"It is absolutely vital that we get a clear runway so that people understand that investors can invest for seven, eight, nine years," Tsakalotos said in a lecture at the London School of Economics.
"If there is good will, there are tons of ways to deal with the problem," he said.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson)
WASHINGTON The United States and China will expand trade in beef and chicken and increase access for financial firms, as part of a plan to reduce the massive U.S. trade deficit with Beijing, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.