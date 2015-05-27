Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to deliver his speech during a central committee of leftist Syriza party in Athens, May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday said his government was in the "final stretch" of talks to secure aid from its European and International Monetary Fund lenders and that details of the agreement would be presented soon.

"We are in the final stretch, it's obvious that calmness and determination are needed," Tsipras told reporters after a meeting with ministers involved in the negotiations.

"We are not alone in this, we are dealing with three different institutions which often have opposing views."

