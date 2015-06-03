Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on during a meeting at the Ministry of Culture, Education and Religious Affairs in Athens June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande before meeting EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, a Greek government official said.

"The three leaders agreed on the need for low primary budget surpluses for Greece and the need for an immediate solution," the official said.

Greece's international creditors signaled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to avert a debt default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.

