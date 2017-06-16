Brent crude oil bounces back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.
"It was a decisive step, for the country exiting from this crisis. It was a clear step of confidence for the markets," Tsipras said during a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.