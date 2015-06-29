U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
ATHENS Greece's left-wing prime minister urged Greeks on Monday to reject the terms of an international aid deal in a July 5 referendum, dismissing warnings that a 'No' vote would drive Athens out of Europe's currency union.
"I don't think that their plan is to push Greece out of the euro but to end hopes that there can be different policies in Europe," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Greek state television.
He said the stronger the vote to reject the reform-for-aid deal, the stronger the Greek hand in any negotiations that may follow.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.