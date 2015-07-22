ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday pledged his government would never allow banks to seize the primary residences of Greeks as parliament prepared to vote on a bill that toughens rules on foreclosures.

"There will be no foreclosures of primary homes," Tsipras said in a speech to parliament ahead of the vote on the second package of reforms required to seal a bailout agreement.

"The protection of primary residences, by this government, was, is and will be lasting."

Tsipras reiterated that his government was forced into making a difficult choice of accepting tough reforms at the threat of a Greek euro exit, which he said remained on the mind of some of the country's partners.

In the coming days, Tsipras said his government would focus on political reforms and fighting corruption and tax evasion by those who have parked large sums of money abroad.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)