Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attends a session of the ruling Syriza's leftist party parliamentary group at the Parliament building in Athens, Greece July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appealed to his Syriza lawmakers on Friday to back a fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government official said, in a last-ditch attempt to stave off financial meltdown.

Tsipras is seeking approval from Syriza for a government blueprint of reforms in return for new aid from international creditors.

"We are confronted with crucial decisions," a government official quoted Tspiras telling lawmakers. "We got a mandate to bring better deal than the ultimatum that the Eurogroup gave us, but certainly not given a mandate to take Greece out of the eurozone."

"We are all in this together."

(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)