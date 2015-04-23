U.S., European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday he was optimistic of reaching a deal with the country's creditors after making significant progress in reform-for-cash negotiations.
Tsipras, who met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of an EU summit on migration in Brussels, said both sides agreed that "there was significant progress made recently in discussions with the Brussels group, that we have covered a large part of the distance".
Asked if Greece and its partners were close to a deal, he said: "We are closer than we were previously. I am very optimistic."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek, and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Editing by Paul Taylor)
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the U.S. government did not commit an "illegal exaction" harming American International Group Inc shareholders led by former Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg when it bailed out the insurer in 2008.