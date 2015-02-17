Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday that his government was working toward a successful negotiation with the euro zone on its loan program but would not succumb to blackmail.

Tsipras said Greece had come close to reaching an agreement at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on the basis of a document from European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici

"It spoke about extending the loan agreement, not the bailout. A loan agreement is different from a bailout," he told lawmakers from his left-wing Syriza party.

The deal had failed because Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem had produced a separate proposal shortly before the meeting, he said, but added that he believed an agreement could still be achieved.

"The negotiation is not going to be done by technocrats, but the political leaderships of Europe. A solution can occur after yesterday's near-deal, it can and will happen"

